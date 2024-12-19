City Council Approves Five New Historic Landmark Designation

HOUSTON – The City Council approved the designation of five historic properties, including four protected landmarks and one landmark, on Dec. 11. The properties are all located Landmarks in Council District C:

Dr. and Mrs. Robert A. Johnston House, 7 Shadow Lawn St., circa 1928, a protected landmark Designation report within the City of Houston and spans three City Council Districts. This brings the City of Houston landmark inventory to 307 from 182 protected landmarks. Council also approved a change of designation of the garage apartment located at 3423 White Oak Dr./540 Cortlandt St. from a contributing to a noncontributing historic structure on Dec. 18. Noncontributing structure means a building, structure, object or site that does not reinforce the cultural, architectural, or historical significance of the historic district in which it is located. The historical properties were presented to the Houston Archaeological and Historical Commission on separate meeting dates in 2024. The Commission unanimously recommended approval of all designations and forwarded them to City Council for consideration. Following legal notification requirements, a public hearing was held on Nov. 20. Protected landmarks and landmarks are historic properties officially recognized by the City of Houston for their outstanding historical, cultural, or architectural significance. The property owner initiates these designations. A landmark designation protects resources in the following ways: any building design, alterations, additions, and maintenance to the building, structure, or site must follow the City of Houston Historic Preservation Ordinance. The designation does not provide significant protection from demolition or an inappropriate alteration. A protected landmark designation provides significant protection against demolition and is eligible to be nominated as a significant building. Read more about historical designations. Swift and Company Packing Plant, 612 Waverly St., circa 1953 and 1917, protected landmark.

Designation report

The John S. Stewart House, 109 Stratford St., circa 1910, protected landmark

Designation report

Council District H:

Delco House, 807 North Loop, circa early 1930s, protected landmark

Designation report

Council District I:

Battelstein’s, 806 Main St., circa 1950, landmark

Designation report

