Congressman Al Green displays civil disobedience

Article I, Section 5 of the United States Constitution provides that the “Each House [of Congress] may determine the Rules of its proceedings, and punishment for its members for disorderly conduct.

During the March 4, 2025, the 118th Joint Session of Congress Speech by President Donald Trump, Houston Congressman Al Green (CD9) became the 28-lawmaker censured for disapproval of conduct by a representative. Green was flagged with a censure for his calling out the President did not have a mandate to cut Medicaid.

Censured lawmakers do not lose any rights or privileges. In the Well of Congress, Green and other Democrats began singing, “We shall overcome”. Some walked out with the word “resist” printed on their shirts while others used paddles and white erase boards with printed protest messages.

Green said that he accepts the punishment and that he would do it again. Green’s action is viewed as a form of civil disobedience which was often used during the civil rights movement. Green is serving his 11th term in the House.

