“Continuing the Legacy: Erica Lee Carter Leading with Purpose in Houston’s 18th District”

Erica Lee Carter is currently leading efforts in the 18th Congressional District of Houston, Texas, continuing her mother’s legacy as a prominent advocate for social justice, community empowerment, and legislative change. Elected to complete the term of her late mother, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Erica Lee Carter has swiftly moved to implement policies reflecting the values and priorities that characterized her mother’s tenure.

Carter’s efforts have focused on critical issues such as human trafficking legislation, economic equity, and community development. For instance, she has introduced the “Sheila Jackson Lee Stop Human Trafficking in School Zones Act,” a tribute to her mother’s work against human exploitation, which aims to strengthen penalties for trafficking offenses near schools. Additionally, Carter is involved in launching new programs to support minority- and women-owned businesses and to promote educational equity in Houston.

The timeline for Carter’s initiatives extends into 2025 and beyond, reflecting a long-term commitment to building on her mother’s legacy of public service. Her focus includes hosting community events like a Federal Job Fair to connect residents with opportunities in the federal government, scheduled for December 7, 2024. This aligns with her broader mission to enhance economic opportunities and address systemic challenges within the community.

Through her work, Carter aims to be more than just a caretaker of her mother’s seat—she is committed to furthering the progressive policies and advocacy that defined Sheila Jackson Lee’s career. This period represents a crucial moment for Houston’s 18th District as it transitions from one dedicated leader to another, both driven by a vision of a more just and equitable future.