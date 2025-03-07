Congressman Sylvester Turner, dead at age 70

Sylvester Turner, 70, native son of the Acreage Home community died in Washington, DC on March 4, 2025. Turner was attending the Joint Session of Congress Speech when he fell ill. He was hospitalized and was later sent home where he expired around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Turner served in the Texas House for 27 years and eight years as the mayor of Houston. Following the death Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Turner sought the office and won. He served in the 118th Congress from January 3-March 4, 2025.

On February 15, he gave a Congressional Update during the Houston Sun Foundation 10th Annual African American History Symposium at Texas Southern University in the Barbara Jordan – Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs. He told the audience and residents of Congressional District 18 that he was proud to serve them and pledged to address their needs. He further talked about the division in the chamber, stating that he would fight for the District.

Turner leaves to mourn a daughter, a son-in-law and a granddaughter and a grandson, plus a community and city of residents who elected him time and time again in three positions.

Like this: Like Loading...