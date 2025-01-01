About The Houston Sun

Our History and Mission

Established in 1983 : The Houston Sun was co-founded by Dorris Ellis and her late husband, Lonal Robinson (1949–2012). They established the paper with the goal of providing news and information that the community could use and trust, stemming from their background in the civil rights movement.





Focus on Community and Civil Rights: The newspaper's mission is centered on covering City Hall, the School Board, local community news, and historical and educational events relevant to the African-American community.





Legacy of Leadership : Dorris Ellis continues to serve as the Publisher and Editor of The Houston Sun (as of 2024), a role she has held since the paper's founding. She was recognized for her contributions to journalism with the Gutenberg Press Award by the Printing Museum of Houston in 2015.





A Commitment to Journalism : The Houston Sun has earned numerous accolades, having won more than 200 awards and recognitions throughout its history. It was voted "best newspaper" by the Association of Black Journalists in 1988, and has been named best newspaper by the Texas Publishers Association and the Texas Community Newspapers Association.



