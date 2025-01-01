About The Houston Sun
History. Community. Legacy.
Focus on Community and Civil Rights: The newspaper's mission is centered on covering City Hall, the School Board, local community news, and historical and educational events relevant to the African-American community.
Legacy of Leadership: Dorris Ellis continues to serve as the Publisher and Editor of The Houston Sun (as of 2024), a role she has held since the paper's founding. She was recognized for her contributions to journalism with the Gutenberg Press Award by the Printing Museum of Houston in 2015.
A Commitment to Journalism: The Houston Sun has earned numerous accolades, having won more than 200 awards and recognitions throughout its history. It was voted "best newspaper" by the Association of Black Journalists in 1988, and has been named best newspaper by the Texas Publishers Association and the Texas Community Newspapers Association.
Promoting Civic Engagement: The paper actively supports journalism and community engagement, including presenting the annual First Amendment Conference for high school and college journalism students during African American Press Month (March). The associated Sun Foundation also organizes major civic events, such as the annual African American History Parade and Symposium in downtown Houston.