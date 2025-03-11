City of Houston Honors Mayor

Sylvester Turner, a beloved father, grandfather, sibling, relative, and a son of Acres Home who went on to become a Texas State Representative, Mayor of Houston, and United States Representative for the 18th Congressional District of Texas, passed into the arms of the Lord on March 5, 2025.

Sylvester lived out his purpose until the very end. On the evening of his death, he was in the Capitol for a joint session of Congress and posted a video online imploring Americans to join together to protect the most vulnerable among us. The last words that many heard him say were, “Don’t mess with Medicaid.” He died at home shortly thereafter from enduring health complications.

Sylvester is survived by his daughter Ashley Paige Turner Captain, her husband Jimmie Lee Captain and their children Aniya and Jameson; sisters Patricia Dinnon and Jacqueline Turner; brothers Clifford Turner, Robert Turner, and Donald Ray Turner (Deborah); his former wife Cheryl; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many close friends whom he considered part of his extended family. Sylvester was preceded in death by his mother Ruby Mae Turner, Father Eddie Turner, and siblings Alfred “Charles” Turner, Leon Turner, Pearlie Marie Tyrone, Madie Thompson, Everett Turner, Eddie Turner, and Albert Lee Turner.

The family wishes to thank his faithful official staff Jeff Syptak and Marvalette Hunter who served him with honor and helped him live his large life up until the very end.

Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954, in Acres Home, Texas, considered to be the largest unincorporated African American community in the Southern United States. His mother Ruby Mae worked as a maid in the old Rice Hotel in Houston. His father Eddie worked as a painter for Continental Ensco and, on the weekends, cut yards with his sons to make extra money.

Sylvester was raised in a 2-bedroom house in Acres Home with eight brothers and sisters. He lost his father to cancer when he was 13 years old. He often referred to his mother as the CEO of the Turner household, and to her frequent advice: “Work hard, and tomorrow will be better than today.”

In 1973, Sylvester graduated as the valedictorian of Klein High School. Four years later, he received his B.A. degree in political science from the University of Houston, after which he attended Harvard Law School, where he received his J.D. degree in 1980. In 1983, he co-founded the Houston law firm of Barnes & Turner.

In 1988, Sylvester was elected to the Texas House of Representatives to serve the people of House District 139 in Harris County. He served for 13 terms. In 2003, Sylvester became the Speaker Pro Tempore in the Texas House of Representatives, a post he held until 2009. As a state representative, Sylvester stopped utility companies from unfairly raising electricity rates, worked to make health care more affordable for children and families, and led the fight to restore billions of dollars to public schools.

Sylvester was elected Mayor of Houston in 2015. During his two terms, he guided the nation’s fourth-largest city through significant challenges including budget deficits, homelessness, and seven federally declared natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey and Winter Storm Uri.

Throughout his tenure, numerous publications and news outlets such as 60 Minutes, MSNBC, CNN, CNBC, and FOX News recognized him as a thought leader, and his leadership and accomplishments were regularly featured in The Wall Street Journal, Black Enterprise Magazine, Ebony, New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg, and USA Today.

Following the untimely passing in 2024 of his dear friend and colleague, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Sylvester came out of retirement and was elected to serve as the United States Representative for the historic 18th Congressional District of Texas.

Sylvester never forgot where he came from. In the words of one of his mentors, the late Ruby Mosley, Sylvester became “Acreage Home born, Acreage Home grown, and Acreage Home owned.” He lived in his beloved Acres Home neighborhood until the day he was taken from us.

Funeral Arrangements

The late Congressman, former Houston Mayor, and former Texas State Representative’s body will lie in state at Houston City Hall:

• Tuesday, March 11, 2025

• 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Houston City Hall – Rotunda

• 901 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002

Congressman Turner’s body will lie in honor at the Texas State Capitol, Hall of the House of Representatives:

• Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Noon until Friday, March 14, 2025 at Noon

• 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701

Funeral service:

• Saturday, March 15, 2025

• 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• The Church Without Walls

• 5725 Queenston Blvd., Houston, TX 77084

• Dr. Ralph West officiating

• Reception immediately following

• Please click here if you are planning to attend the funeral service.

• Please click here if you would like to watch the service online.

Sylvester’s pallbearers will be members of his former security detail – Officers Jack Bailey, Myron Brady, Will Laster, Ingrid Pinzon, Paul Powell, and Rodney Tyler.

Sylvester’s family is asking guests attending the service to wear blue to honor him.

The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Greater North Houston Youth Alliance (4828 Loop Central Dr., Suite 1000

Houston, TX 77081) to fund Sylvester Turner Family Day in the Park. Those who wish to mail condolences to the family may direct them to Turner Family, P.O. Box 56386, Houston, TX 77256.