Astrodome Conservancy unveils new plans for the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’

Opening in 1965, the Astrodome was the world’s first domed and air-conditioned stadium.

Gabby Dawkins

Houston Public Media Reprint

Astrodome redesign renderings from the Astrodome Conservancy.

The Astrodome Conservancy unveiled new plans to bring the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’ back to life.

The conservancy is hoping that the $1 billion project will spark new life into the dome, which has sat vacant for more than a decade. The plan includes a flexible arena space for events and entertainment at its core. Surrounding the center, the plan shows levels of office and hotel spaces with an array of restaurants for visitors to choose from.

Phoebe Tudor, the founder of the Astrodome Conservancy, addressed the swirling questions surrounding the condition of the idle landmark.

“There is no debt left on the dome; it is a fully paid-for Harris County asset,” said Tudor “Any asbestos has already been removed.”

She continued by stating the dome is structurally sound, in remarkably good condition and ready for its next phase of life.

Gensler architect, Kristopher Stuart, shared intricate details of the plan including raising the floor of the dome approximately 30 feet to provide a seamless flow for visitors entering the Astrodome and allow for more parking spaces underneath. Stuart shares another key detail to enhance the experience for onlookers.

“The boulevard was a gesture to make it more public and more accessible,” said Stuart. “If we do a program within the dome, we don’t want people walking around wondering what’s inside. We want them to know that they can come inside and experience what we create.”

The conservancy is asking for a $250 million investment from the county. The conservancy also plans to utilize $400 million in tax credits alongside private and public partnerships to get the project off the ground.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm, but there’s a long way to go. This is a complicated project. It’s complicated in many ways,” said Tudor. “I think finding consensus among the political leadership and the stakeholders involved with this is going to be an important next step.”

To ensure the success of this project, they need support from key stakeholders including the Rodeo and the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation. Following the press conference, Bishop James Dixon, the Chairman of the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation said he respects the efforts of the Astrodome Conservancy in a released statement.

“Over the last few years, we have seen several concepts that, while thought-provoking, haven’t resulted in viable funding and maintenance solutions,” he said. “We are currently working with Harris County and a team of industry-leading experts to plan for the future of NRG Park. The solution for the Astrodome must be decided within that context. In addition, we cannot consider any future vision for NRG Park without first understanding certain baseline financial information related to the Astrodome.

The Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation is in the process of obtaining data to use in evaluating proposed plans. This critical information will provide us with the most viable path forward, ensuring NRG Park continues to meet the needs of its stakeholders and the public for now, and for the future.”

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo also released a statement shared widely on social media and said the money might be used better elsewhere.

“The proposed plan by the Astrodome Conservancy does not align with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s strategic vision and operational requirements. The Rodeo, Texans, and Harris County Sports & Convention Corporations have been working on plans for NRG Park’s future,” the statement said. “As the only tenant that uses all three of these buildings at NRG Park, we recognize and must address these critical facility issues.”