Garcia Appointed Chair of Harris County-Houston Sports Authority

“Congratulations to Juan Garcia on his historic appointment by a majority of the Commissioners Court as Chairman of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority. Juan’s life and career are a testament to hard work, resilience, and a deep passion for serving the community. From his humble beginnings in Brownsville as the son of Mexican immigrants to becoming an advocate for justice, business owner, and a dedicated lifelong volunteer, Juan’s journey embodies the American Dream and is an inspiration for all of us in Harris County,” said Commissioner Lesley Briones.

As the first Hispanic member-at-large to serve on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Executive Committee, and now as the first Hispanic Chair of the Sports Authority, Juan is breaking barriers and opening opportunities for future leaders. His commitment to lifting others up, seen through his tireless work advocating for justice through his leadership of the Hispanic Bar Association of Houston and Johnson Garcia LLP and his significant community involvement, is evident in every role he assumes.

I look forward to Juan leading the Sports Authority with the same heart, hustle, and higher standards that have defined his remarkable career.”