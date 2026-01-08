POSTPONED / DATE CHANGE!!! Kick Up Your Heels and Make History! Support the Houston Sun Foundation's 100th Year Celebration!

🌟 10 Ways You Can Support the RODEO PARTY on January 8th:

We need to raise significant funds that night, and we’ve made it easy (and fun!) for you to contribute:





1. Buy a Ticket, Fund a Float: Purchase your admission ticket for $100. This is the single most important way you can help us launch the parade production!





2. Become a Friend of the Houston Sun: Grab 19 friends and buy a total of 20 tickets ($2,000)! You'll receive special recognition for your incredible generosity.





3. Win Big in the 50/50 Raffle: Participate in the MONEY ONLY Raffle and you could win half of the pot! Win money and support history at the same time.





4. Support Local Entrepreneurs: Vendors will be displaying their goods—support them! (Interested Vendors can secure a spot for $100—just bring your table!)





5. Bid for a Cause: Contribute to and participate in the Silent Auction. We are collecting items now! (To donate an item, simply Text Dorris at 713-443-9774).





6. Zydeco & Dancing: Put on your boots and dance to the incredible sounds of Step Rideau's Zydeco Music!





7. Hold On Tight: Ride the Mechanical Bull! One ride is included with admission; 5 rides for $5; Unlimited rides for just $20!





8. Fan Yourself: Bring your fan (and a partner!) and prepare to enjoy the electric atmosphere!





9. Eat, Drink, and Be Merry: Enjoy great food and drink while you celebrate with your community.



