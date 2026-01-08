POSTPONED / DATE CHANGE!!! Kick Up Your Heels and Make History! Support the Houston Sun Foundation's 100th Year Celebration!
Now, imagine doing it bigger and better than ever before as we celebrate a 100th Year Milestone!
1. Buy a Ticket, Fund a Float: Purchase your admission ticket for $100. This is the single most important way you can help us launch the parade production!
2. Become a Friend of the Houston Sun: Grab 19 friends and buy a total of 20 tickets ($2,000)! You'll receive special recognition for your incredible generosity.
3. Win Big in the 50/50 Raffle: Participate in the MONEY ONLY Raffle and you could win half of the pot! Win money and support history at the same time.
4. Support Local Entrepreneurs: Vendors will be displaying their goods—support them! (Interested Vendors can secure a spot for $100—just bring your table!)
5. Bid for a Cause: Contribute to and participate in the Silent Auction. We are collecting items now! (To donate an item, simply Text Dorris at 713-443-9774).
6. Zydeco & Dancing: Put on your boots and dance to the incredible sounds of Step Rideau's Zydeco Music!
7. Hold On Tight: Ride the Mechanical Bull! One ride is included with admission; 5 rides for $5; Unlimited rides for just $20!
8. Fan Yourself: Bring your fan (and a partner!) and prepare to enjoy the electric atmosphere!
9. Eat, Drink, and Be Merry: Enjoy great food and drink while you celebrate with your community.
10. Win, Have Fun, and Know You Made a Difference: Leave the event knowing you directly contributed to a historic celebration of African American heritage. YOU CAN ALSO GO STRAIGHT TO THE REGISTRATION / PAYMENT FORM BY USING THE QR CODE BELOW.
The Houston Sun Foundation is gearing up to produce the 11th Annual African American History Parade on Saturday, February 21, 2026, in downtown Houston. But parades of this scale, honoring such a profound legacy, require community support—and that's where you come in!
Join us for a fantastic night of fun, food, and fundraising at our official event kick-off:
When: Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 7–11 p.m.Where: The Collective (Formerly, the Power Center)12401 S Post Oak Rd, Houston, TX 77045 (at South Main)
Attire: RODEO ATTIRE! Boots, hats, and your best western wear!
This is more than a party; it's the foundation of our parade. Your presence and support are absolutely essential.
Your contribution, no matter the size, makes the floats roll and the music play!
Online Fundraiser Form: You can easily complete the Rodeo Wild West Fundraiser online via our secure JotForm:
https://form.jotform.com/253457897826174
Zelle & CashApp Payments: 713-443-9774PayPal: thehoustonsun@gmail.comMajor Credit Cards, Money Orders, and Checks (Payable to THSF)
Let's honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future together! Buy your tickets or donate today, and help us make this the most spectacular African American History Parade Houston has ever seen.
Sincerely,
Dorris Ellis Robinson The Houston Sun Foundation 1520 Isabella St. Houston, TX 77004
Contact Dorris: 713-443-9774 | dorrisellis@houstonsun.com