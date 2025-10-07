Welcome to our community

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Houston Sun Foundation National Volunteer Month Awards Ceremony
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BROTHERHOOD
WEEK SPEAKER
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NEWS
COMING SOON
The Houston Sun Foundation celebrated an upscale evening of honoring "Hearts That Serve"
Brotherhood Week Speaker
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Where Stories, Voices and Impact Come Together

What's Happening Right Now
There's always something going on in Houston. You just need the right spot to find it.We bring you:* local events & community gatherings* Pop-ups, fundraisers, cultural celebrations* small business highlights & local spotlights* Opportunities to get involved & give back If it matters to the community, it lives here.
Real People. Real Impact.
It's true change doesn't just come from headlines alone. It comes from people.This is where we spotlight:* local leaders creative Opportunities* everyday people making a difference* Youth step into their future* organizations doing work behind the scenes These aren't just Stories. These are proof of what's possible.
Celebrate Wins—Big And Small
Not every win makes national news but that doesn't make it any less important.We highlight:* school, business & neighborhood achievements* community milestones & breakthroughs* recognitions, awards & success stories Because when one of us wins we all move forward.
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