The Houston Sun presents
NATIONAL VOLUNTEER
MONTH CELEBRATION
Celebrate the Hearts That Serve: Join Us for National Volunteer Month!
There is something truly special about the spirit of Houston—a city built on resilience, community, and the tireless hands of those who give back. This April, The Houston Sun invites you to a night of high energy, deep gratitude, and pure Texan fun as we honor the local heroes who make our city shine.
"Honoring Hearts That Serve" is more than just a celebration; it’s a tribute to the neighbors who show up when it matters most. Whether you are a lifelong volunteer or looking for a way to get involved, this event is your chance to connect with Houston’s most inspiring organizations and individuals.
Why You Can't Miss This Night
We’re taking over The Collective for an evening packed with culture, rhythm, and soul. From the squeeze-box swing of Zydeco to the thrill of the rodeo, there is something for everyone:
-- Live Zydeco: Get ready to move! We’re featuring live entertainment by the legendary Step Rideau & The Zydeco Band.
-- Dance & Culture: Join in on line dance instruction, watch stunning performances, and enjoy moving spoken word and comedy sets.
-- The Honorees: We are spotlighting an incredible roster of community pillars—including Meochea "Me Me Money," Pastor Maeza Robinson, and many more—who have dedicated themselves to service.
-- Good Times: Enjoy a full dinner, great fellowship, and even test your skills on the mechanical bull.
Detail Information
Date: Friday, April 10, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Location: The Collective, 12401 S. Post Oak Road, Houston, Texas
Tickets: $100
Vendors: $100
Registration & Tickets
Whether you want to join us as a guest or showcase your business as a vendor, securing your spot is easy. Click the link below to sign up: