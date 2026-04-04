There is something truly special about the spirit of Houston—a city built on resilience, community, and the tireless hands of those who give back. This April, The Houston Sun invites you to a night of high energy, deep gratitude, and pure Texan fun as we honor the local heroes who make our city shine.

"Honoring Hearts That Serve"

is more than just a celebration; it’s a tribute to the neighbors who show up when it matters most. Whether you are a lifelong volunteer or looking for a way to get involved, this event is your chance to connect with Houston’s most inspiring organizations and individuals.