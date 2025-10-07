history. community. legacy.

Contact


Editorial Request
Dorris Ellis-RobinsonFounder and Chief EditorTHE HOUSTON SUNPhone: 713-443-9774Email: DorrisEllis@HoustonSun.com
We will get back to you as soon as possible.
We are a respected community newspaper and a vital voice in Houston's media landscape, with a particular focus on the African-American community.
GET THE LATEST NEWS, INSPIRATION, AND INTERVIEWS.
© Copyright 2025 - 2030 The Houston Sun. All rights reserved. All registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners. Webdesign by TalkativeMedia.com