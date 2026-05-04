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Houston Sun Newspaper Foundation Juneteenth Talent, Essay, Art. Register now!

Deadline June 2. Categories: Elementary-125 your words
Middle School-200 your words
High School - 250
College - 500 your words
Academic creditable sources are recommended. Type, double spaced, 12 pts size, Times Roman; Cover page: Name, Essay Title, Grade, Age, School, Parents’ Name
Email essay to: thehoustonsun@gmail.com
Essays will be judged by a panel of English teachers. 17th Annual Lonal X. Robinson Talent Show Sunday, June 7, 2026: JOTFORM APPLICATION REGISTER HERE FOR JUNETEENTH EVENTS AND ADDITIONAL TALENT SHOWS JOIN HERE
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