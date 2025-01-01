history. community. legacy.

Knowledge That Helps Move Our Community Forward

Education is not just about the classroom; it is about access, opportunity, and the future of our community.
have a story? give us a call

OUR LATEST NEWS

BETHEL'S
GROUNDBREAKING
READ MORE
Houston Sun
Scholarship Fundraiser
READ MORE
NEWS
COMING SOON
GROUNDBREAKING
Scholarship Fundraiser
Coming Soon
At The Houston Sun

Stay Informed. Stay Empowered

You Will Discover

News and updates from local school districtsOpportunities for students through scholarshipsInformation about policies affecting both parents and teachersPathways to college, career and vocational trainingCommunity based programs that develop the next generation

Built For Community

Our Education Hub builds upon that tradition of reporting by highlighting:Equity in educationAccess to opportunitiesReal representation of people through their own storiesCommunity-based solutions to solve problems, ensuring that I stay true to my vision while respecting the people and world around me.
We are a respected community newspaper and a vital voice in Houston's media landscape, with a particular focus on the African-American community. Looking to advertise with The Houston Sun, please download our advertising calendar and price sheet.
GET THE LATEST NEWS, INSPIRATION, AND INTERVIEWS.
© Copyright 2025 - 2030 The Houston Sun. All rights reserved. All registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners. Webdesign by TalkativeMedia.com