Knowledge That Helps Move Our Community Forward
Education is not just about the classroom; it is about access, opportunity, and the future of our community.
OUR LATEST NEWS
BETHEL'S
GROUNDBREAKING
Houston Sun
Scholarship Fundraiser
NEWS
COMING SOON
GROUNDBREAKING
Scholarship Fundraiser
Coming Soon
At The Houston Sun
Stay Informed. Stay Empowered
Built For Community
Our Education Hub builds upon that tradition of reporting by highlighting:Equity in educationAccess to opportunitiesReal representation of people through their own storiesCommunity-based solutions to solve problems, ensuring that I stay true to my vision while respecting the people and world around me.