Privacy and cookies policy
1. Introduction
2. How we use your personal data
- the general categories of personal data that we may process;
- in the case of personal data that we did not obtain directly from you, the source and specific categories of that data;
- the purposes for which we may process personal data; and
- the legal bases of the processing.
Category
Description
Source
Purposes
Legal basis
Usage data
This is data about your use of our website and services, and may include your IP address, geographical location, browser type and version, operating system, referral source, length of visit, page views and website navigation paths, as well as information about the timing, frequency and pattern of your service use
Our analytics tracking system
Analysing the use of the website and services
Legitimate interests, namely monitoring and improving our website and services
Account data
User account data with respect to our website
You
Operating our website, providing our services, ensuring the security of our website and services, maintaining back-ups of our databases and communicating with you
Legitimate interests, namely the proper administration of our website and business
Publication data
Information that you post for publication on our website or through our services
You
Enabling publication and administering our website and services
Legitimate interests, namely the proper administration of our website and business
Enquiry data
Information contained in any enquiry you submit to us regarding our products or otherwise
You
Offering, marketing and selling relevant products to you
Consent
Transaction data
Information relating to transactions, including purchases of goods and services, that you enter into with us and/or through our website
You
Supplying the purchased products and keeping proper records of the transactions
The performance of a contract between you and us and/or taking steps, at your request, to enter into such a contract and our legitimate interests, namely the proper administration of our website and business
Notification data
Information that you provide to us for the purpose of subscribing to our email notifications and/or newsletters
You
Sending you the relevant notifications and/or newsletters
Consent
3. Providing your personal data to others
4. International transfers of your personal data
5. Retaining and deleting personal data
6. Security of personal data
7. Amendments
8. Your rights
- the right to access;
- the right to rectification;
- the right to erasure;
- the right to restrict processing;
- the right to object to processing;
- the right to data portability;
- the right to complain to a supervisory authority; and
- the right to withdraw consent.
- consent; or
- that the processing is necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party or in order to take steps at your request prior to entering into a contract,
9. Third party websites
10. Updating information
11. About cookies and local storage
12. Cookies and local storage that we use
- authentication - we use cookies to identify you when you visit our website and as you navigate our website;
- ecommerce and shopping cart - we use cookies to enable the functioning of our ecommerce systems and to maintain the state of your shopping cart;
- analysis - we use cookies to help us to analyse the use and performance of our website and services; and
- cookie consent - we use cookies to store your preferences in relation to the use of cookies more generally.
- browser tab synchronisation - to synchronise state, available features and limits between different web browser tabs;
- save settings - to save your sidebar lock / unlock settings; and
- ecommerce – to facilitate ecommerce functionality.
13. Cookies used by our service providers
14. Managing cookies
- https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647?hl=en (Chrome);
- https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/enable-and-disable-cookies-website-preferences (Firefox);
- http://www.opera.com/help/tutorials/security/cookies/ (Opera);
- https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/help/17442/windows-internet-explorer-delete-manage-cookies (Internet Explorer);
- https://support.apple.com/guide/safari/privacy-sfri35610/mac (Safari); and
- https://privacy.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-10-microsoft-edge-and-privacy (Edge).