history. community. legacy.
We are a respected community newspaper and a vital voice in Houston's media landscape, with a particular focus on the African-American community. Looking to advertise with The Houston Sun, please download our advertising calendar and price sheet.
GET THE LATEST NEWS, INSPIRATION, AND INTERVIEWS.
© Copyright 2025 - 2030 The Houston Sun. All rights reserved. All registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners. Webdesign by TalkativeMedia.com