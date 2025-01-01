The Houston Sun Presents:





The 11th Annual City-Wide African American History Parade

"Celebrating Our Heritage, Honoring Our History"





WHEN: Saturday, February 21, 2026 STAGING: 8:00 AM | PARADE START: 10:00 AM LOCATION: Texas @ Hamilton, Downtown Houston Symposium starts at 12pm Location: Texas Southern University

Barbara Jordan- Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs

Theme: 2026 – A Century of Black History Commemorations





JOIN THE CELEBRATION! We are calling all bands, schools, organizations, and community members to march with us. Whether you are driving, walking, or performing, there is a place for you in our 11th annual celebration!





ENTRY CATEGORIES & FEES:

Bands, Schools, Cheer Teams, & Dancers: FREE

Youth Groups/Organizations: $50

Walkers & Drumlines: $25

Cars & Trucks: $100 (Early Bird until Jan 31) | $150 (After Jan 31)





HOW TO REGISTER:

To complete the official Parade Entry Form, please click here .

Submit payment and documentation by January 31, 2026 to The Houston Sun Foundation.





Motorized & Horse Entries: Must email a copy of your Certificate of Insurance to parade@houstonsun.com.



