11TH ANNUAL AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY PARADE AND SYMPOSIUM
The 11th Annual City-Wide African American History Parade"Celebrating Our Heritage, Honoring Our History"
WHEN: Saturday, February 21, 2026 STAGING: 8:00 AM | PARADE START: 10:00 AM LOCATION: Texas @ Hamilton, Downtown Houston Symposium starts at 12pm Location: Texas Southern University Barbara Jordan- Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs Theme: 2026 – A Century of Black History Commemorations
JOIN THE CELEBRATION! We are calling all bands, schools, organizations, and community members to march with us. Whether you are driving, walking, or performing, there is a place for you in our 11th annual celebration!
ENTRY CATEGORIES & FEES:Bands, Schools, Cheer Teams, & Dancers: FREEYouth Groups/Organizations: $50Walkers & Drumlines: $25Cars & Trucks: $100 (Early Bird until Jan 31) | $150 (After Jan 31)
HOW TO REGISTER:To complete the official Parade Entry Form, please click here. Submit payment and documentation by January 31, 2026 to The Houston Sun Foundation.
Motorized & Horse Entries: Must email a copy of your Certificate of Insurance to parade@houstonsun.com.
Note: Authorization is required for all entrants. Secure your approval document today!