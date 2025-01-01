history. community. legacy.

POSTPONED / DATE CHANGE!!! Houston Sun Foundation's 100th Year Celebration!

💳 Refund / Opt-Out Information
Your registration will automatically be honored for the new date. However, if you are unable to attend on April 10, 2026, you may request a full refund or opt out by contacting us no later than March 20, 2026. We completely understand and appreciate you letting us know.
Thank you again for standing with the Houston Sun Foundation. We can’t wait to put on our boots and celebrate with you this spring during National Humor and Poetry month!

Mark you calendar for our parades. African American History Parade and Symposium, Saturday, February 21, 2026; Staging at 8 a.m.; Kickoff at 10 a.m. downtown at Texas and Hamilton East of Dyakin (formerly Minutemaid) Baseball Park.
Warm regards, Dorris Ellis, President The Houston Sun Houston's #1 Community Newspaper713-524-0786 Office 713-524-6786 Fax Serving Houston without fear nor favor Since 1983
Dear Valued Supporter,

Yeehaw—and thank you for registering for the Houston Sun Foundation Rodeo Dance originally scheduled for January 8, 2026! We are truly grateful for your support and excitement around this community African American History-Juneteenth Culture fundraiser.

We’re writing to let you know that the Rodeo Dance has been postponed and rescheduled to a new date:

🗓 Friday, April 10, 2026
⏰ 7:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
📍 The Collective
12401 S. Post Oak Rd.
Houston, TX 77045 Now for the fun part 🤠—this extra time has allowed us to expand the event into an even bigger celebration! Along with our original Rodeo Dance vibe, the evening will now include:

🎤 Live poetry
😂 Comedy performances
💃🏽 Line dancing
🐂 Mechanical bull rides
🎶 Zydeco music and dancing

It’s shaping up to be an unforgettable night of culture, laughter, music, and community—all in support of the Houston Sun Foundation’s mission and programs.
We are a respected community newspaper and a vital voice in Houston's media landscape, with a particular focus on the African-American community. Looking to advertise with The Houston Sun, please download our advertising calendar and price sheet.
