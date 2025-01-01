💳 Refund / Opt-Out Information





Your registration will automatically be honored for the new date. However, if you are unable to attend on April 10, 2026, you may request a full refund or opt out by contacting us no later than March 20, 2026. We completely understand and appreciate you letting us know.





Thank you again for standing with the Houston Sun Foundation. We can’t wait to put on our boots and celebrate with you this spring during National Humor and Poetry month!









Mark you calendar for our parades. African American History Parade and Symposium, Saturday, February 21, 2026; Staging at 8 a.m.; Kickoff at 10 a.m. downtown at Texas and Hamilton East of Dyakin (formerly Minutemaid) Baseball Park.





Warm regards, Dorris Ellis, President

