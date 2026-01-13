history. community. legacy.
Don't wait—register today to secure your spot in the spotlight! Register at tinyurl.com/thsftalentshow26 or use the QR code below

THE HOUSTON SUN FOUNDATION PRESENTS...

SHOW US YOUR TALENT -- TALENT SHOW!
The Houston Sun Foundation is calling all young creators and performers! Celebrate heritage and talent at the upcoming African American History Talent Show on Saturday, February 14, 2026. This is a platform for youth aged 6–20 to shine through art, essays, and performance. Join us at the Judson Robinson Jr. Community Center from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM for an afternoon of community and inspiration.
AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY TALENT SHOW
"Celebrate the Culture, Showcase the Talent"

WHEN: Saturday, February 14, 2026 TIME: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM WHERE: Judson Robinson Jr. Community Center 2020 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004
CALLING ALL TALENT (AGES 6-20):EssayArtPerformance/Talent
REGISTRATION & ENTRY:Talent Registration Fee: $25.00 (all categories)Guest Entry (Under 12): $10.00Guest Entry (13+): $25.00Park District Kids: FREE
Note: No money will be collected at the door. Please pay in advance!
METHODS OF PAYMENT:CashApp: (713) 443-9774Zelle: 713-443-9774PayPal: thehoustonsun@gmail.comMail Checks to: The Houston Sun, 1520 Isabella Street, Houston, Texas 77004
