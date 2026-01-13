THE HOUSTON SUN FOUNDATION PRESENTS...
SHOW US YOUR TALENT -- TALENT SHOW!
AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY TALENT SHOW
"Celebrate the Culture, Showcase the Talent"
WHEN: Saturday, February 14, 2026 TIME: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM WHERE: Judson Robinson Jr. Community Center 2020 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004
REGISTRATION & ENTRY:Talent Registration Fee: $25.00 (all categories)Guest Entry (Under 12): $10.00Guest Entry (13+): $25.00Park District Kids: FREE
Note: No money will be collected at the door. Please pay in advance!
METHODS OF PAYMENT:CashApp: (713) 443-9774Zelle: 713-443-9774PayPal: thehoustonsun@gmail.comMail Checks to: The Houston Sun, 1520 Isabella Street, Houston, Texas 77004