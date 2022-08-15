Dorris Ellis

The Houston Sun

For the first time in the 246-year history of the United States of America, a president’s home has been searched by law enforcement officials. Without releasing the demands in the warrant, the 45th President, Donald Trump (Republican) has reported that his Mar-A-Lago home has been searched. Trump, who is under multiple investigations, has resulted in a Federal Judge and the Department of Justice National Security Division approval of a probable cause warrant allowing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to search his residential estate, Mar-A-Lago in Palms Spring, Fla. Months ago, it is reported that 15 boxes of government documents were sent to the National Archives from Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home in February. Monday, August 8, dressed in plain clothes at 10 a.m., while Trump was away, the FBI called ahead, entered the grounds, and presented the American paid Secret Service security with the Court orders to search the premises for classified documents.

Without incident, the agents filmed their work as they searched and reportedly left the estate of the former president with 12 boxes of documents that allegedly should not have been removed from government care as required by 1981 legislation. The President’s Record Act which was passed after the Watergate – Richard Nixon scandal from 1972-74 which led to Nixon’s resignation. The nation’s documents should have been delivered to the National Archives for the nation’s records. It is reported that the search surrounds classified records that may involve America’s national security. David Laufman, former Chief of American Counterintelligence and Export Control Division said that in matters of this sensitivity the Department would error with an abundance of caution in matters of probable violations and mishandling classified information.

The mishandling of classified documents may bring exposure of classified information and is feared that foreign nationals may gain access. The Wall Street Journal sources report a tip from an informant that there were more documents at the Mar-A-Lago, Trump’s estate. As the divided nation discussed democracy, this unidentified whistleblower said there were more files in addition to the 15 boxes that had been delivered to the National Archives.

Since the search, a plethora of threats has been reported against the FBI. Online forums are urging fringe groups to Lock and Load and to put a rope around the judge’s neck who signed the search warrant. Not only have individuals from January 6, 2021, insurrection weighed in on the matter, but sitting Republican officials have made threats starting with the House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Who issued an inflammatory statement.

Social media has been the source used by politicians to show their support of Trump. In a tweeted statement, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., “I’ve seen enough.”

“The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization,”.

“When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned, “ he continued.

“We need answers NOW,” Scott tweeted. “The FBI must explain what they were doing today & why.”

“Defund the FBI” is what Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wants congress to do.

The search is called, “incredibly concerning,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee. He continued from his tweet account, “We need answers NOW” The must explain what they were doing today and why.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a series of tweets that “launching such an investigation of a former President this close to an election is beyond problematic.”

“We’re 100 days away from midterm elections. President Trump is likely going to run again in 2024,” Graham tweeted. “No one is above the law. The law must be above politics.

Finally, “After today’s raid on Mar A Lago, what do you think the left plans to use those 87,000 new IRS agents for?”, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has tweeted.

The nature of this presumed violation of classified records and action by American government is unprecedented. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued his first public statement Thursday saying, “I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter.” Following the press briefing, Garland filed a motion to unseal the Mar-A-Largo warrant which will include the list of items removed from the resident. The Washington Post reports nuclar documents may be included.

Earlier on Thursday morning, it was reported that an armed gunman attacked an FBI field office in Cincinnati, OH that led to a police chase and the shutting down of an area off Interstate Highway 71 ending in the death of the assailant, Ricky Walter Shiffer, a January 6. raid participant.