Dorcaus Robinson

The Houston Sun

Prospective homebuyers can descend upon the Green House International Church to partake in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) Achieve the Dream Event. Here, volunteers and staff are ready to enthusiastically wave a plastic hand in the air, making a clapping sound which indicates to everyone in attendance, that someone just qualified to go out and find their home. The firstday over 2000 people registered to start the process of home ownership. The Achieve the Dream event hosted at Green House International Church 200 W. Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067 will go through Sunday, August 7th – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Houstonian Veteran Michael Ward was on hand to share his experiences of how he took advantage of the NACA program. “I feel great!”. The process was very smooth, Ward said. He and his wife, Danelle started their home ownership journey in February 2018, and closed on their home in August 2018. His advice is that if you work the program, they are there to help, you will get a place of your choice. NACA founder and CEO Bruce Marks claims that word of mouth has been integral to NACA’s success. Marks announced that this is a one stop home ownership event. Step 1, workshop, step 2, member portal, step 3, speak to a counselor, step 4, connect with a NACA underwriter. According to Marks, there is a lot of affordable housing in Houston, and he emphasized the value of partnerships and initiatives with local governments to foster housing opportunities.

District B city councilwoman, Tarsha Jackson, shared with those in attendance that 60% of residents in her district are renters, and 40% of people in her district make less than $25,000 a year. “Getting people into good jobs and home ownership” is my priority and a platform or I ran on two years ago. Several mayors from surrounding cities came out to implore that NACA come to their city and help their constituents. Angeanette Thibodeaux the National Director of NACA provided further insight into the range of services that NACA offers. The Home Save Team is available for existing homeowners who currently have an unaffordable mortgage rate. Thibodeaux said the Home Save Team can modify your loan and reduce your interest rate. Economic justice advocates are also on hand for rental and utility assistance.

Started in 1988, NACA is the largest HUD-approved nonprofit, community advocacy and homeownership organization in the United States. NACA provides a homeownership program for low-to-moderate income individuals and people of color. Homebuyers can meet with a NACA counselor and underwriter at this one-stop event to access NACA’s Best in America Mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (4.375% – 30-year fixed and 3.875% – 15-year fixed as of 7/2/22) without consideration of one’s credit score.