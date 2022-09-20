Dorris Ellis

The Houston

Excerpts from a Grandparents day speech at the Seabrook Community Center onSeptember 10.

Welcome to Grandparents Day Celebration!

Today, the Houston Sun newspaper, The Houston League of Business and Professional Women, Inc. and our host Harris County Bay Area Community Center and Ms. Theodiasa Drummer, its Manager and her team with Ms. Connie and them all, have invited you here to tell you that we appreciate you, our guest–Grandparents! If you are a Grand Parent Stand or Raise your hand and Keep you hand up.

We continue with this celebration of you as the much of the world pause to remember the passing of the 96 year -old of late Queen of England that some called the nation’s grandmother in the United Kingdom.

Just as the Queen Elizabeth II reigned, our grandparents reigns in our families as a symbol of stability.

Grandparent is a noun

plural noun: grandparents is defined as

a parent of one’s father or mother; a grandmother or grandfather.

Initiated by the Americas, National Grandparents Day is commemorated mainly for three purposes:

honoring grandparents, giving grandparents an opportunity to shower their love for their children’s children, and helping children become aware of the strength, information, and guidance older people can offer. Though Grandparents Day is not an age-old celebration, but it sure has an interesting history to narrate.

When is Grandparents Day?

In 1978, the United States Congress passed legislation proclaiming the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day, said Donna Butts, the executive director of Generations United, an organization that focuses on intergenerational strategies. President Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation that began the observation.

“It was a little-known holiday until 2012, when Generations United began spearheading an annual campaign to encourage all generations to ‘Do Something Grand’ and engage with another generation on Grandparents Day,”.

I recall my grandparents: Big Mama showed love. She was the lap mother for all the children who came. She taught me how to cook her dressing and all of my family and friends await it each Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Big Daddy taught me to love music. I can feel the beat of any note and can play a few because Big Daddy had a band. I loved to listen but had to get home before sundown. That is when the fun started.

Grandmother whom we called mother, just loved me and made me proud. I just wanted to around her for love and guidance. She made me feel loved and finally, there is Papa.

Papa, my mother’s father, daily he asked me what did I learn today? He asked me to read the newspaper with him. He wanted to know my friends and he told me and all of his 43 grandchildren that we must have a PURPOSE.

No, if you wanted to come to my house and play with me, we had to design a purpose for you. After he interviewed you, he would make the determination if you should be invited again into our home.

You see, Papa, just like you in this room today, knew about influence and impact of others upon the minds and actions of our loved ones.

Grandparents Day is not a federal holiday. But it is a day of love and honor.