City Council Meeting Postponed to Pay Respects to Fallen Houston Firefighter

Mayor John Whitmire, city council members, and members of the public will pay their respects during a public viewing on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale. Garcia’s public funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1111 St. Joseph Pkwy.



Mayor Whitmire requests that Houstonians and those who commute to the city turn on their vehicle headlights Wednesday to honor Garcia.