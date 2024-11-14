City Council Meeting Postponed to Pay Respects to Fallen Houston Firefighter

|HOUSTON – Due to the funeral arrangements for Houston firefighter Marcelo Garcia, the City of Houston has postponed this week’s consolidated council meeting to Thursday, Nov. 14. There will be no public session on Tuesday, Nov. 12, or meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
This week’s council meeting is consolidated in observance of Veterans Day and will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.
|Firefighter Garcia died in the line of duty while fighting a warehouse fire in Greater East End on November 6.
He joined HFD in 2015 and for the past six years has been assigned to Station 23, off Lawndale St in Southeast Houston. He also worked at Stations 9, 26 and 29.
|Mayor John Whitmire, city council members, and members of the public will pay their respects during a public viewing on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale. Garcia’s public funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1111 St. Joseph Pkwy.
Mayor Whitmire requests that Houstonians and those who commute to the city turn on their vehicle headlights Wednesday to honor Garcia.