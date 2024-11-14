Houston Public Library Receives $75,000 Grant to Expand Career Online High School Program

HOUSTON, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has awarded the Houston Public Library (HPL) a $75,000 Special Projects Grant to expand its Career Online High School Program. The funding will provide scholarships to 40 new participants in FY25, enabling adults aged 21 and older to earn an accredited diploma online. Applicants must have completed at least the eighth grade and pass a prerequisite course with 70% or higher. To apply, potential students must take a brief survey to determine eligibility. The application deadline for scholarship funding is December 30, 2024.



This grant is part of over 40 awarded this year by TSLAC, funded through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the Library Services and Technology Act. “TSLAC is pleased to recognize and support the important work of Texas libraries in delivering innovative information services that strengthen local literacy, workforce, and digital opportunity efforts,” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Gloria Meraz.



“Students who want to complete their high school diploma shouldn’t have to deal with the burden of extra costs. These funds will allow more students to achieve this milestone and gain other opportunities,” said HPL Community Engagement Division Manager Mercedes Clarke.



For more information about this program, please contact HPL’s community engagement and education team at 832-393-1737.