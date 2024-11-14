Houston Public Library Receives $75,000 Grant to Expand Career Online High School Program

|HOUSTON, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has awarded the Houston Public Library (HPL) a $75,000 Special Projects Grant to expand its Career Online High School Program. The funding will provide scholarships to 40 new participants in FY25, enabling adults aged 21 and older to earn an accredited diploma online. Applicants must have completed at least the eighth grade and pass a prerequisite course with 70% or higher. To apply, potential students must take a brief survey to determine eligibility. The application deadline for scholarship funding is December 30, 2024.
This grant is part of over 40 awarded this year by TSLAC, funded through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the Library Services and Technology Act. “TSLAC is pleased to recognize and support the important work of Texas libraries in delivering innovative information services that strengthen local literacy, workforce, and digital opportunity efforts,” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Gloria Meraz.
“Students who want to complete their high school diploma shouldn’t have to deal with the burden of extra costs. These funds will allow more students to achieve this milestone and gain other opportunities,” said HPL Community Engagement Division Manager Mercedes Clarke.
For more information about this program, please contact HPL’s community engagement and education team at 832-393-1737.
|About Houston Public Library
We are a dynamic organization that serves one of the largest service areas –both population and area – in the country. 2.3 million residents in the City of Houston are the primary beneficiaries of a comprehensive customer-focused service delivery strategy.
Our system consists of 44 public service units which include one Central Library, five Regional Libraries, 29 Neighborhood and Express Libraries, three History Research Centers, four TECHLink technology centers, one Satellite location at Children’s Museum Houston, and one Mobile Express.
About The Texas State Library and Archives Commission
Formed in 1909, TSLAC is committed to giving Texans access to information and programs to improve their lives and communities. TSLAC provides historical and genealogical search assistance, federal and state government documents, electronic research, and library services to all Texans, including those who are unable to read standard print material because of physical or reading disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.