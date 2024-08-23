Texas Southern Professor Named Fulbright Scholar, Heads to Rwanda for Prestigious Program

Houston, TX – August 22, 2024—Dr. Lucy Ojode, CPA(K), a distinguished professor in the Texas Southern University Jesse H. Jones School of Business’s Department of Business Administration has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award. As part of this esteemed international exchange program, Dr. Ojode will spend the 2024-25 academic year in Rwanda training entrepreneurs who are seeking their Executive MBA.

“I am honored and deeply grateful to receive this Fulbright award,” said Dr. Ojode. “I truly appreciate the support from my colleagues and students. This year marks my 20th year at Texas Southern University, and it has been a wonderful journey since 2004. I have thoroughly enjoyed my classes, students, and colleagues, and it has always been a joy to be part of this academic community. I am excited to embark upon this opportunity to build connections between TSU-trained entrepreneurs and the burgeoning markets that exist in Africa.”

Dr. Ojode’s selection as a Fulbright Scholar underscores her commitment to academic excellence and her dedication to fostering global understanding. As she heads to Rwanda, she will be part of a broader effort by Fulbright Scholars to make meaningful contributions to communities abroad and at home, enriching both their host institutions and their home institutions with their experiences and insights.

“Texas Southern University is a proud partner to the Fulbright Program,” said President Jim Crawford. “The U.S. Department of State has named the University as a Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader for four consecutive years in recognition of our support for Fulbright exchange participants and our promotion of Fulbright program opportunities on campus. The presence and contributions of those visiting scholars and our international students over the years add to TSU’s culturally rich environment in myriad ways. Likewise, we are delighted to share Dr. Ojode with the world through this tremendous honor. We look forward to the new knowledge she will create and share, which she will bring back from Rwanda.”

The Fulbright Scholar Program, one of the most prestigious academic exchange initiatives worldwide, annually awards more than 1,700 fellowships to college and university faculty, administrators, researchers, artists, and professionals. This program facilitates cross-cultural collaboration and provides scholars with the opportunity to build their skills, expand their global networks, and gain invaluable international insights.

Active in over 3,500 countries, not only does the Fulbright Scholar program enhance the professional and personal growth of its participants, but it also fosters a global network of accomplished alumni who serve as leaders and educators worldwide.

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Carl Goodman, praised this achievement, stating, “Dr. Ojode’s selection as a Fulbright Scholar is a testament to her exceptional contributions to academia and her unwavering dedication to her students and colleagues. We are proud to see her represent Texas Southern University on this global stage and look forward to the valuable perspectives she will bring back to our institution and community.”

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and work to address complex global challenges. Notable Fulbrighters include 62 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 80 MacArthur Fellows, 41 heads of state or government, and thousands of leaders across the private, public, and non-profit sectors.