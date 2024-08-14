Sylvester Turner gets CD 18 nod for November election

Dorris Ellis

The Houston Sun

With decent and in order as the standard, Harris County Precinct Chair Linda Bell Robinson and 79 of the 240 – 18th Congressional District Precinct Chairs (PCs) gathered in Third Ward at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church facilities. Their purpose was to accept the names of the six candidates who were vying for a two-year term for Congressional District 18 seat. Until the July 19 death of 14-term Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, 74, who had won the right to be on the November 5th ballot, did this vacancy occur. Congresswoman Jackson Lee had received the vote of the constituents during the Primary to be on the November 5 General Election ballot. Since Jackson Lee’s death, the CD 18 Precinct Chairs had work to do which they completed in about two hours.

Texas law requires the same person who could not seek the unexpired term of six month be the same person seeking a full two-year term for Congressional District 18. Jackson-Lee’s daughter, Erica Lee Carter placed her name in nomination to filled the unexpired term left by her mother. Hence, the Precinct Chairs of the CD 18 duty was to find a nominee to be placed on the General Election November 5th ballot. Candidates who put their names in nomination received three minutes to tell the Precinct Chairs why they should vote for them. Following the speeches, votes were cast, and results were tallied. Votes received on the first ballot were: Amanda Edwards 34 votes, Jarvis Johnson, 2 votes, Christina Morales, 3 votes, Leticia Plummer, 5 votes, Robert Slater, 0 votes, and Sylvester Turner, 35 votes.

With no one receiving a majority of votes pursuant to the Texas Democratic Rules, a run-off was required between the two top candidates, Edwards and Turner. In the run-off a one-minute time limit was given to Edwards and Turner each to address the body a second time for an immediate run-off.

Turner, 69, a bone cancer survivor, who in 2022 shared that he was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in his jaw. He thereafter had surgery and received six weeks of radiation treatment. While speaking, he stated that he had received the best health care available and believed that others likewise deserved it. He spoke about Experience, Education and Houston Independent School District take-over, Health Care, infrastructure, Climate change, Affordable housing, Economic development and working to continue the work that Jackson-Lee had started. He pledged to seek the position for two terms and that he is a bridge to the next generation. He said that every neighborhood deserves a voice and Congresspersons are to bring resources to the District. He said that experience matters and with his booths on the ground, he had knowledge to share.

Edwards, 42 spoke of Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath, Commitment to constituents, small and women-owned businesses, and Systems, Bold ideas that work for people. The public finance attorney spoke of equity and noted her experience as a city-wide city council member with new ideas and to build upon ideas presented by Jackson Lee, and Infrastructure. She ended with, “This is about you” as she alluded to allowing for younger representation.

Chairwoman Robinson called for the Standing Division of the House Vote for the run-off. Voters swapped chairs to cast their runoff vote for the last two competing candidates in the run-off election. There were only 10 votes for the candidates to capture from the other four candidates now out of the running.

One observer was provided by each camp along with the vote counters. The results announced revealed that Turner had captured 41 votes and Edwards had earned 37 votes. With excitement and signs the venue became a rally for Turner to kick-off his 84-day campaign for 18th Congressional District.

If elected, he would be the second man to represent the highly gerrymandered Democratic district that was carved out in Houston to serve African Americans following the Civil rights movement. It has been represented by Barbara Jordan, (1973-1979); George “Mickey” Leland, (1979-1988); Craig Washington, (1989-1995); and Sheila Jackson Lee (1995-2024). Washington is the only living former legislator who has represented the District. Replacing the late Sheila Jackson Lee on the November ballot is former Houston Mayor and State Representative, Sylvester Turner. If elected, he would be the fifth person to represent the 18th Congressional District. He has a Republican opponent in the November election.

Thanks to the volunteers, the sergeants-at-arms, and all who assisted in the special election meeting to select a Democratic nominee. Special appreciation was given to Dr. Linda Bell Robinson by Mike Doyle, Harris County Democratic Party Chairman. Doyle told the PCs and the audience that they had 84 days to show what the Party can do up and down the ballot.